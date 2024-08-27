Iowa voters can now request early ballots

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Tuesday is the first day that Iowa voters can request absentee ballots for the general election.

Absentee ballots can be requested on the Secretary of State’s website. Then, county auditors will send those ballots on October 16th.

The ballots can also be requested through a county auditor, but those ballots need to be returned before the polls close on Election Day.