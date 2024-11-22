Iowa Supreme Court sides with Summit Carbon Solutions

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s highest court has sided with Summit Carbon Solutions to allow a land survey to be completed in Hardin County.

This comes after the landowner cited his 5th Amendment right and refused to let the company on his property to survey land for the controversial proposed CO2 pipeline.

However, Supreme Court justices decided the property rights were not taken away due to pre-existing limitations on his land.

It is worth noting that this ruling only allows Summit to survey the land, and several other lawsuits are ongoing in the state regarding the pipeline.