Iowa State Patrol releases traffic fatality data for 2024

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa State Patrol (ISP) has released its traffic fatality data for 2024.

Every year, ISP tries to keep the number of traffic deaths in the state under 300.

However, according to the new data, that goal was not accomplished this past year. 351 people were killed on Iowa roads during 2024.

While that does not meet ISP’s goal, it is 27 less fatalities than in 2023.

Two-thirds of the crashes happened in rural areas, and about 30% of them involved a motorcycle, bike, ATV, or a pedestrian.