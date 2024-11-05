Iowa State and Local Election Results
2024 Iowa General Election Results
U.S. President
U.S. House
Iowa State House
Iowa State Senate
Iowa Constitutional Amendments
Iowa Constitutional Amendment 1: Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Summary: Provides for only U.S. Citizens aged 18 or older and meeting state and county residency requirements to vote in all elections. Further provides that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the General Election are eligible to vote in the primary election, subject to the same citizenship and residency requirements.
Iowa Constitutional Amendment 2: Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Summary: Provides that the lieutenant governor will act as the governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor. Further provides that the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect will be the governor or governor-elect in the case of resignation, death, or permanent disability of the governoror or governor-elect thus creating a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect, as appropriate.
Cerro Gordo County
West Fork School Question: Shall the Board of Directors of the West Fork Community School District in the Counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,865,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the HVAC and electrical systems at the Rockwell elementary building and the Sheffield middle school/high school building, including related remodeling and improvements; to replace roof sections at both facilities; to replace horizontal runs of the domestic water system piping at the Sheffield facility; and to add a secure entrance at the Sheffield facility?
Hancock County
GHV School Question: Shall the Board of Directors of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District in the Counties of Hancock and Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,400,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing elementary/middle school building and its high school, including HVAC improvements, a safe and secure entrance at the high school, reconfiguration of the kitchen and enclosure of the courtyard at the high school?