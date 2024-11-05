Iowa State and Local Election Results

2024 Iowa General Election Results

U.S. President

U.S. President – IA Votes Donald J. Trump (R) Kamala D. Harris (D) Chase Oliver (L) Claudia De la Cruz (PSL) William P. Stodden (soc) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (WTP) Shiva Ayyadurai (I)

U.S. House

IA U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 2 Votes Corkery (D) Sarah Corkery (D) Hinson (R) (I) Ashley Hinson (R) (I) Puffett (NPA) Jody Madlom Puffett (NPA) IA U.S. House of Rep. Dist. 4 Votes Feenstra (GOP) (I) Randy Feenstra (GOP) (I) Melton (Dem) Ryan Melton (Dem)

Iowa State House

IA State Rep. Dist. 9 Votes Schlaerth (D) Christian He-Man Schlaerth (D) 0% Stone (R) (I) Henry Stone (R) (I) 0% IA State Rep. Dist. 56 Votes Kruse (D) Kyle Kruse (D) 0% Thompson (R) (I) Mark Thompson (R) (I) 0% IA State Rep. Dist. 58 Votes Allison (D) Gail Allison (D) 0% Thomson (R) (I) Charley Thomson (R) (I) 0% IA State Rep. Dist. 59 Votes True (D) Jeremy True (D) 0% Hermanson (R) Christian Hermanson (R) 0%

Iowa State Senate

IA State Senate District 28 Votes Paschen (D) Cynthia Oppedal Paschen (D) Guth (R) (I) Dennis Guth (R) (I) IA State Senate District 30 Votes Lorence (D) Richard Lorence (D) Campbell (R) Doug Campbell (R) IA State Senate District 32 Votes Bruening (D) Brian Bruening (D) Klimesh (R) (I) Mike Klimesh (R) (I)

Iowa Constitutional Amendments

IA Constitutional Amend. 1 Votes Yes Yes No No IA Constitutional Amend. 2 Votes Yes Yes No No

Iowa Constitutional Amendment 1: Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?

Summary: Provides for only U.S. Citizens aged 18 or older and meeting state and county residency requirements to vote in all elections. Further provides that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the General Election are eligible to vote in the primary election, subject to the same citizenship and residency requirements.

Iowa Constitutional Amendment 2: Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?

Summary: Provides that the lieutenant governor will act as the governor if there is a temporary disability of the governor. Further provides that the lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect will be the governor or governor-elect in the case of resignation, death, or permanent disability of the governoror or governor-elect thus creating a vacancy in the office of lieutenant governor or lieutenant governor-elect, as appropriate.

Cerro Gordo County

Cerro Gordo Co. Board of Sup. Dist 1 Votes Lapointe (D) Timothy L. Lapointe (D) Watts (R) Chris Watts (R) Cerro Gordo Co. Board of Sup. Dist 3 Votes Ginapp (D) Lori Meacham Ginapp (D) Ginapp (R) Carl Ginapp (R) Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Votes Koob (D) Brian Koob (D) Hepperly (R) David Hepperly (R)

GHV School Question Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0% West Fork School Question Votes Yes Yes 0% No No 0%

West Fork School Question: Shall the Board of Directors of the West Fork Community School District in the Counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, and Wright, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,865,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, and improve the HVAC and electrical systems at the Rockwell elementary building and the Sheffield middle school/high school building, including related remodeling and improvements; to replace roof sections at both facilities; to replace horizontal runs of the domestic water system piping at the Sheffield facility; and to add a secure entrance at the Sheffield facility?

Hancock County

GHV School Question Votes Yes No

GHV School Question: Shall the Board of Directors of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District in the Counties of Hancock and Cerro Gordo, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $21,400,000 to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing elementary/middle school building and its high school, including HVAC improvements, a safe and secure entrance at the high school, reconfiguration of the kitchen and enclosure of the courtyard at the high school?

Floyd County

Floyd County Auditor Votes Miller Morrigan Miller Hamm Liz Hamm Floyd County Public Measure Votes Yes Yes No No

Howard County

Howard Co. Ag Extension Council Votes Schwade Dean Schwade Vobr Rhonda Vobr Eastman Jolynn Eastman Herrick Steve Herrick Linkenmeyer Dallas C. Linkenmeyer Howard Co. Regional Health Services Votes Kapler Bootie Kapler Vsetecka Darlene Vsetecka Carman Jan M. Carman

Worth County

Worth County Auditor Votes Backhaus (R) Jacki A. Backhaus (R) Bode (D) Michael Bode (D) Worth Co. Board of Sup. – Dist. 2 Votes Smeby Mark Smeby Scholbrock Richard Scholbrock