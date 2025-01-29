Iowa Senator Joni Ernst’s “Sarah’s Law” signed by President Trump

(ABC 6 News) – A new immigration backed by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The bill is called “Sarah’s Law,’ and it requires U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain any non-U.S. national who is in the country illegally, and has been charged with a crime that resulted in the death or serious physical harm of another person.

Iowa GOP Chairmen Jeff Kaufmann released the following statement after President Trump signed the bill into law:

“Senator Ernst once again delivered for Iowans in a major way by getting Sarah’s Law across the finish line and onto President Trump’s desk. Nearly nine years ago, an illegal alien tragically killed 12-year-old Council Bluffs native Sarah Root while recklessly driving drunk. Unbelievably, because of a loophole in our justice system, he was allowed to post bail and flee the country, avoiding legal judgement and denying a grieving family justice. Thanks to Joni Ernst and all of her work, violent illegal alien offenders will no longer have the freedom to commit acts of violence with impunity in the United States of America.”

According to congress.gov, the bill was first introduced in 2023 by Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra