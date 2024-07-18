Iowa Secretary of Agriculture visits Lake Mills

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a statewide program is helping local food producers get the resources they need to take the next step in their business.

That program is called Choose Iowa, and it awards grants to small local food producers in the early stages of their business.

“There’s a ton of interest on the part of consumers,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “One, to shop local. Get out and have a farm experience, dine on the farm, go to farmer’s markets, buy direct.”

One of the businesses benefiting from the program is The Ardent Apiary in Lake Mills where Naig visited on Wednesday.

The Ardent Apiary produces raw honey as well as fresh cut lavender and was opened four years ago by Adam and Rachel Stene, who enrolled in the program.

Honey and lavender from The Ardent Apiary will soon have a “Choose Iowa” sticker indicating that the produce is certified Iowa-grown from farm to table.

Products from The Ardent Apiary can be purchased at the Forest City and Lake Mills Farmers Markets. The Forest City Farmers Market is open from 3-5:30 PM until September 26th while the Lake Mills Farmers Market is open from 2-6 PM until October 23rd.