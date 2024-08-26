Iowa schools receive grants to purchase fresh food from local farmers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Back to school means school lunch, and 137 Iowa schools will now be able to purchase locally grown food for their cafeterias.

All 137 schools are receiving about $2000 from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The grants will be used to buy fresh meat, eggs, produce, and dairy from local farmers. It’s all part of Iowa’s Local Food for Schools program.

This latest and final round of grants will run through December.