Iowa school teacher faces accusations of violating students’ freedom of speech

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa school teacher is being accused of violating students’ freedom of speech.

A teacher working in the Freemont-Mills School District posted a list of almost 30 banned words or phrases in the classroom, including some seemingly ordinary words like “chat.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression claims the district is violating their rights. The school responded, saying students created the list as a lesson in civic responsibility.