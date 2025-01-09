Iowa Republicans begin work to reintroduce immigration bill

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Republican lawmakers have begun work on immigration proposals ahead of the legislative session.

One state representative plans to reintroduce a bill that would make smuggling undocumented people into the state, for profit or to hide them, a crime.

The House passed the bill last year, but the Senate never voted on it.

The League of United Latin American Citizens in Iowa says it is best for the state to stay out of immigration issues.