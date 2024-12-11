Iowa program receives grant to help breweries become more eco-friendly

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a program through the state’s waste reduction center is helping breweries become more eco-friendly.

The Iowa Green Brewery Certification program started back in 2016 and has since certified more than 30 breweries for pollution prevention efforts.

It takes many things into account such as environmental management and conservation efforts.

With the help of a more than $175,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, the program is expanding throughout the Midwest.