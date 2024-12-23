Iowa organizations form coalition to end distracted driving

More than 25 Iowa organizations have launched a statewide "End Distracted Driving Iowa" campaign, with the goal to reduce distracted driving by advocating for a comprehensive hands-free driving law in Iowa.

Over the past decade, distracted driving crashes have increased by 43% in the state, according to Iowa DOT’s crash data.

According to the coalition, even a 10% reduction in distracted driving would prevent 1,000 crashes, 700 injuries, and six fatalities annually.

As of 2024, 30 states have enacted handsfree driving laws. Iowa’s 2017 distracted driving law prohibits texting while driving, but still allows motorists to operate cell phones for calling and GPS use.

According to a survey of U.S. road safety, Minnesota roadways experienced a 30% reduction in crashes since a handsfree law went into effect in 2019.

Supporters of the coalition include the ISP, DOT, Iowa Bicycle Coalition, A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa and others.

“Distracted driving continues to be one of the core causes of serious injury and death on Iowa’s

roadways, said Nathan Fulk, Colonel of the Iowa State Patrol. “The consequences are tragic, senseless, and devastating for everyone involved. Enacting a hands-free law is a positive and essential step that would save lives and promote traffic safety throughout our state.”

Luke Hoffman, Executive Director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, was hit by a distracted driver while cycling this summer.

“We know passing this law will save the lives of countless Iowans, plain and simple,” said Hoffman. “The first order of government is to protect the people, and that’s exactly what this law will do. We need

lawmakers to have the courage to prioritize safety and stand with law enforcement on this issue so we can start saving lives.”

“Motorcyclists would love to enjoy our personal rights and freedoms to ride our machines on the

roadways, free from the fear of our safety and lives being threatened by distracted drivers,” said Dan

Moellers, President of the Iowa Motorcycle Dealers Association.

The 2025 Iowa legislative session begins on January 13.