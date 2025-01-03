Iowa nonprofit sends blood donations to New Orleans following deadly attack

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa nonprofit is doing its part to help New Orleans as the city asks for blood donations to help those who were injured.

ImpactLife sent blood as part of its Emergency Readiness Corps that helps support healthcare systems across the county following any kind of widespread emergency.

The donated blood will not only help the victims in the French Quarter but also meet ongoing patient needs.

“We just don’t know what what could occur, but we we do know that if we have a a strong and stable blood supply, and the partnerships and connections made in advance, that will do a better job responding,” said Kirby Winn, the Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife.

ImpactLife says the blood donations being sent to New Orleans will not impact the local supply in Iowa.