Iowa native Matt Whitaker nominated for U.S. Ambassador to NATO

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa native could be playing a major role on the world’s stage in 2025.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Matt Whitaker for the role of U.S. Ambassador to NATO.

Whitaker previously served four months as the country’s acting Attorney General under the previous Trump administration. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the southern district of Iowa.

Whitaker responded to the nomination by saying, “I look forward to strengthening relationships with our NATO allies and standing firm in the face of threats to peace and stability.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa shared his congratulations on X saying, “Congrats to fellow Iowan Matt Whitaker, the next U.S. Ambassador to NATO nominated by Pres. Trump. Matt will do an excellent job representing American strength on the world stage.”