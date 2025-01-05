Iowa man injured in I-35 crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Freeborn County on Sunday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), it happened at 8:55 a.m. at mile post 2 in Freeman township.

The crash report states 25-year-ol Garret Piechowski from Manly was traveling south on the interstate in a 2005 Toyota Camry, when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and into the trees.

Piechowski was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System Saint Marys in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service all assisted MSP at the scene.