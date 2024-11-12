Iowa man files for new trial; sentenced to 50 years for wife’s death

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man was sentenced to 50 years in Hancock County Court Tuesday for the death of his wife.

Roger Laverne Crews was convicted of 2nd-degree murder Monday, Oct. 14,

Crews was ordered to serve at least 35 years in prison before applying for parole, and to pay $150,000 to the State of Iowa in restitution.

Ahead of his sentencing, Crews filed a motion for a new trial.

Between Oct. 9 and 14, a Hancock County jury viewed explicit video interviews with the defendant, in which he admitted to hitting 56-year-old Karen Abby Crews in her Woden home.

Karen Crews was later found dead — strangled, zip-tied, and beaten.

Crews’ motion claimed that some evidence used in trial violated his constitutional rights, and that the jury convicted him without substantial evidence of guilt.

The prosecution argued against a new trial.

“The Defendant admitted to arguing with, assaulting, and killing his wife,” the state’s response read. “Physical evidence supported that admission, by demonstrating that the Defendant was at the residence. Defendant also shared details that only the perpetrator of the murder would have known with

Francine LeBlanc. Substantial evidence supports the jury’s verdict.”