Iowa man arrested after discharging shotgun inside a Castalia residence

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa man was arrested early Wednesday morning after discharging a shotgun inside a residence, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Around 12:40 a.m., WCSO responded to a residence on Greene Street in Castalia.

WCSO found Castalia resident Troy Storla, 50, had discharged a shotgun from inside the residence. The fired round went into the neighbor’s residence which resulted in damage to the home.

Storla was then arrested and transported to the Winneshiek County Jail for aggravated misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm – property damage.