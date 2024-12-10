Iowa man 3D prints over 1000 toys to donate to Toys for Tots

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — One Iowa man is using 3D printing to spread holiday cheer.

Ryan Shultz is taking his hobby to the next level, partnering with the organization 1C3D, which works nationwide to 3D print toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

Shultz started printing toys back in September and has since created over 1000 to be donated.

“In my time as a foster parent, I saw many kids come with absolutely nothing,” Shultz said. “When I look back at all the kids that I fostered, I had 10 different kids. I adopted three of them, and I look at what I could do the little things along the way for each kid and how important that was, something like this could mean a worldly difference to somebody.”

Registered families will pick out toys starting next week.