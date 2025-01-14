Iowa lawmaker announces he will introduce bill to purchase bottom nine Minnesota counties

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa State Senator has announced he will introduce a bill to purchase nine Minnesota counties to bring them into Iowa.

Senator Michael Bousselot made the announcement at the Land Investment Expo in Des Moines. If this were to happen, the nine counties being purchased would include Fillmore, Freeborn, and Mower Counties.

Bousselot posted on X:

“Make Minnesota Iowa Again! Our new Iowans, former MN residents, will have lower income, sales, business taxes. A more farm friendly state. And a better managed state. Gov. Walz may say it’s just ‘rocks and cows’ but we see opportunity!“