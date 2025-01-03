Iowa law regulating vaping products has been delayed

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa law regulating vaping products, which was set to take effect in February, has been put on hold.

Under that law, product applications had to be submitted to the FDA by September of 2020. If approved, they would be added to a state registry and could be sold in the state.

However, a group of businesses called IFAST sued to block that law, claiming it will hurt small businesses and force many products to be pulled from shelves.

There will be a hearing on the matter in March.