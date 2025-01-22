Iowa hands-free bill goes to subcommittee

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A bill requiring the use of hands-free devices while driving in Iowa is beginning to advance through the Iowa Senate.

On Wednesday, the bill was recommended for passage by a Senate subcommittee.

SF22 would make conducting video calls, streaming video, and reading texts illegal. Breaking the law would result in a simple misdemeanor.

The bill would allow drivers to use their phones while at a complete stop when off the road.

A hands-free law was a top priority cited by Governor Kim Reynolds during her Condition of the State address.