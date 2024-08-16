Iowa GOP to hold nominating convention for vacant Senate seat

By KAALTV

Iowa GOP to hold nominating convention

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, north Iowa Republicans are heading to Mason City to hold a nominating convention for a newly vacated Senate seat.

Iowa Senator Waylon Brown of Osage resigned last month just after narrowly defeating challenger Doug Campbell in the June primary.

Brown later revealed that he accepted a role as a policy advisor at a renewable energy non-profit.

Republicans will nominate someone else for the seat on Monday which covers Mitchell, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties as well as portions of Floyd County.