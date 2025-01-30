Iowa gaming moratorium bill moves forward

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Inside the Iowa Capitol, a bill pausing new casinos in the state is moving forward.

Both the House and Senate subcommittees advanced the bill, which places a moratorium on new gaming licenses in Iowa until 2030.

It now heads to the full House and Senate for consideration. If approved, it needs Governor Reynolds’ signature to become a law.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is set to decide on a gaming license for the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino in Cedar Rapids next week.