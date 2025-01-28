Iowa Department of Transportation warns of potholes forming in warm weather

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A warmer than normal winter may seem like a driver’s paradise.

However, some Iowa state officials are saying drivers need to be on the lookout for potholes.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the recently fluctuating temperatures may be causing new potholes to form.

Potholes tend to form when moisture flows into cracks in the road, and with the moisture freezing and thawing, cracks may form in the concrete or asphalt.

If you see a new pothole forming in Iowa or Minnesota, be sure to report them to the city, county, or state.