Iowa Department of Agriculture: Emerald ash borers confirmed in all 99 counties

(WOI) – An invasive, tree-killing insect has now been identified in all of Iowa’s 99 counties, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The emerald ash borer was recently located in a declining ash tree in Armstrong. Previously, Emmet County had been the only county in Iowa without a detection.

Emerald ash borers are wood-boring beetles that attack all species of ash trees. The larvae are known to tunnel through the wood underneath the ash tree’s bark, inhibiting the tree from transporting water and nutrients.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports an emerald ash borer infestation can kill a tree within two to four years.

The emerald ash borer was discovered in North America in 2002 and in Iowa in 2010. Originally from Asia, the invasive insect has been found in 37 states.

Adult emerald ash borers are metallic green and measure approximately half-an-inch long. Signs of an infestation include canopy thinning, “S”-shaped galleries under the bark, bark splitting and more.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture urges landowners to take action when it comes to at-risk trees, whether it be through removing declining ash trees or using preventative insecticide treatments.

