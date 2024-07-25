Iowa company named a Forbes Best Employer for Women in 2024

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa-based Pella Corporation has been recognized for its commitment to women in the workplace.

The window designer and manufacturer has been named as Forbes’ best employer for women in 2024.

The title was based on a survey and the results from more than 150,000 women working for companies with at least 1000 employees.

It takes into account the number of women in top executive roles and feedback on workplace conditions.

Earlier this year, Pella was named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity for the second year in a row.