Iowa breaks tornado record in 2024

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — According to a new report from the National Weather Service, Iowa’s 20-year tornado record has been broken.

In 2024, there were 125 tornadoes, which broke the previous record of 120 back in 2004.

The record number resulted in six deaths and 44 injuries, and the months of April and May saw the most tornadoes with a total of 98 being reported across Iowa.

The National Weather Service said better tracking technology played a role in the tornado count rising.