Iowa bill could replace school nurses with athletic trainers

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — At the Iowa State Capitol, lawmakers are working on a bill to hire athletic trainers in place of school nurses.

As of now, state code requires a licensed nurse, but some rural districts are struggling to fill the positions. The bill passed House subcommittee last week and now heads to the full Health and Human services Committee for consideration.

However, the Iowa State Education Association opposes the bill.