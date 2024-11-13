Iowa Attorney General prosecuting man charged with voting illegally

(KCRG) – Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is prosecuting a man she says voted illegally in 2021.

Irving Geronimo faces two charges of election misconduct in Palo Alto County. Bird’s office says he is a legal resident of the U.S., but not a citizen.

He’s accused of illegally voting in an election for Graettinger city council and school board.

This is the second time Bird’s office has charged someone she says is a non-citizen with election fraud this year. A Marshalltown man faces similar charges over a special election from July.

This is not part of a voting audit Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate released last month. It found 2,200 people were potentially non-citizens.

The ACLU of Iowa sued Pate over the list. A judge dismissed it.