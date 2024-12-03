Iowa AG, Secretary of State sue Biden administration

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In election news, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Secretary of State Paul Pate have filed a lawsuit against the federal government.

The lawsuit alleges the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services did not hand over information about known non-citizen voters in Iowa.

According to the Attorney General’s office, officials with immigration services have repeatedly refused requests on hundreds of non-citizens voting in Iowa.