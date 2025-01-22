Investigation underway in Iowa ammo plant explosion

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An investigation is underway to see what ignited an early morning explosion in southern Iowa.

According to a release from the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, the explosion happened at around 9:30 on Wednesday morning.

There were no injuries in the explosion, which the army credits to the plant’s safety standards.

The plant manufactures both medium and large caliber ammo. In 2023, the plant received part of a $1.5 billion contract to increase production of 155 mm munitions.