Investigation underway after a reported shooting at a liquor store in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City Police are investigating a shooting at MidTown Liquor and Vape on North Federal Ave. just before 5:00 Friday evening.

Initial reports indicated several shooters were involved.

When police arrived, they found a man who was hurt and provided medical care on scene. No other reports of injuries at this time.

One suspect was taken into custody.

At this time, it is an active crime scene, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCPD at 641-421-36336

The Mason City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Mason City Fire Department, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.