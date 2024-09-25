International Owl Center in Houston plans expansion

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The International Owl Center is looking to expand, and on Tuesday, they came to Rochester to share their plans.

They met at the Quarry Hill Nature Center to share their big plans.

The project includes building a 22,000-square foot facility. The main building would include program rooms, a prep room for food, and a gift shop.

Better yet, it would provide a home for their ambassador owls.

“We’ll be able to have a lot more owls, they’ll have much better housing, they won’t have to commute to work anymore, we’ll have an adequate restroom facilities for staff and visitors,” said Executive Director Karla Bloem.

The Owl Center has already raised over a million dollars and are looking to raise a total of $17 million. They hope the facility can be completed as early as 2026.