Inside the Fight of Breast Cancer: A Personal Story

(ABC 6 News) — All last week, ABC 6 News featured a five-part series on breast cancer called “Inside the Fight.”

During that series, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram talked to five Mayo Clinic specialists about the latest advances in research, diagnosis, and treatment.

On Tuesday, Robin took a more personal look at the disease with a personal friend, Danielle Teal, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Watch the video above to learn more about her story of resilience, vulnerability, and hope.