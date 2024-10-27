Indian community celebrates Diwali in Rochester

The Indian Cultural Association of Minneosta (ICAM) celebrated Diwali at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Saturday evening.

(ABC 6 News) – The Indian Cultural Association of Minneosta (ICAM) celebrated Diwali at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Saturday evening.

Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights.

To honor the holiday, ICAM celebrated with a cultural show including a musical performance by Bollywood singer Arnab Chakraborty.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also stopped by the festivities to light the lamp at 5 p.m.

Organizers with ICAM say it’s the community’s biggest event of the year.