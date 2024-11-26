Increased police patrols begin in Minnesota for the holidays

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Starting Tuesday, police around the state of Minnesota are upping patrols for the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk driving.

This means you will see more law enforcement on the road through New Year’s.

State officials say more than 400 people have died in traffic crashes this year in Minnesota, already more than last year.

More than 2400 people have been arrested for drinking and driving.