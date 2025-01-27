Income tax filing season opens Monday in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Starting Monday, January 27th, Minnesotans can begin filing their state income tax returns.

The Internal Revenue Service will also begin accepting federal income tax returns.

Taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 15th to file individual income tax returns and pay their state and federal income taxes.

In a release from the Minnesota Department of Revenue, they offered some tips for taxpayers. Those tips include filing electronically and choosing direct deposit, seeing if you qualify for free filing and free tax preparation, saving your receipts, and more.

More information on how to file your state income taxes can be found at the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s website.