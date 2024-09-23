Inaugural Swing for Kids golf charity event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Golfers from all over were hitting the greens for the Swing for Kids Charity Tournament at Eastwood Golf Course on Sunday.

“Just to see how much fun everyone’s going to have. Just how excited they are to come and play in a tournament like this, it’s so fulfilling for me as the organizer,” Isaac Ahn, organizer of the tournament and Rochester Mayo High School Golf Team Co-Captain said.

Ahn hopes to raise money for First Tee Rochester, to help high school juniors who want to play college golf.

Sunday, the course was open to anyone wanting to give back, like Seth Ransom, a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic, who wants to help kids that share his love of the sport.

“It’s a great cause, Swing for Kids. It benefits the first tee. You know, a lot of great things coming from it. Teaching kids a lot of things early on in life,” Ransom said.

Ransom said golf can be a great learning lesson for kids.

“You got to stay calm and composed and not let little things get to you, and kind of just move on from the last shot. whenever you hit a bad shot. I think that’s a great lesson to learn as a kid. Kind of going through life there’s a lot of great lessons you can learn in golf and it’s an incredible game,” said Ransom.

Members of First Tee Rochester say they love how this tournament is bringing out the community.

“With the people you’re surrounded with, I love seeing the new people and new faces around the city courses,” said Shelby Leitz, the director of First Tee Rochester.

Whether or not you manage to get a hole in one, everyone can leave satisfied, knowing their game will help students pursue their golfing passion.

Members of the First tee organization hope to keep this event rolling going into next year. The event is open to the public. To find a link to donate for future events put on by First Tee Rochester, click here.