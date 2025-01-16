Improvements coming to Snyder Fields in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The baseball fields at Snyder Fields have been due for an upgrade and that could be coming soon.

The city council agreed to approve an to conduct a study to create a preliminary design of improvements.

Those improvements may include a concession stand, bathrooms, a playground, and a parking area. The city can see the benefits these upgrades could have.

“Especially with people who are in the baseball association, they like inviting other teams to come in for tournaments, and you want fields that are going to look nice, that people are going to be able to play on,” Albert Lea Mayor Rich Murray said.

Over the last few years, the city has made improvements by adding new fencing and dugouts. They hope to have the study completed by spring.