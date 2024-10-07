Imperfections are the key when picking carving pumpkins

(ABC 6 News) – Looking tirelessly for the “perfect” pumpkin to carve is opposite from what the co-owner at Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch advises.

Gwenda Tiegen from Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch said children love to choose imperfect pumpkins: bumpy, stemless and downright ugly. Let the kids pick the ugly pumpkins, she said.

Tiegen’s Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned business located off County Road 3 in Byron, Minnesota.

Tiegen’s offers locally grown pumpkins, seasonal decor and more. The shop is open seven days a week from sunup to sundown.