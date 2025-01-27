IDALS files final report on Pure Prairie Poultry

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship filed its final report in Iowa court on Pure Prairie Poultry after taking custody of the companies 1.3 million chickens in October 2024.

Just days before, the company had a dismissed bankruptcy filing with 937 creditors, and an estimated

IDALS took custody of the chickens on October 2, 2024, when the company could no longer afford to feed them.

While in the care of the IDALS, the department worked to find a buyer for the entire flock of birds, while also looking to provide them at no cost to a processor.

Offers were received from Tyson and Pitman farms to buy the flock for processing, but due to its creditors and the company not refiling for bankruptcy, those offers fell through.

The depopulation process started on Oct, 17 and finished on Oct. 25.

RELATED: 1.3 million chickens euthanized in Iowa, Congress questions USDA

According to the report, the entire process, from supplying feed to the animals to depopulating them, cost $2.3 million for Iowa taxpayers.

The IDALS said in its report it did not want this to be repeated, and that its emergency rescue of animals should only be seen as a last resort.