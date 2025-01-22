Ice fishing license sales up in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — More Minnesotans have been embracing ice fishing this winter.

The Department of Natural Resources reports between Thanksgiving and January 13 that over 56,000 fishing licenses were sold.

The DNR says that is the highest number since the 2015-16 season.

Overall, the department typically sells over a million fishing licenses per year in Minnesota. However, that total number has been dropping since 2020.