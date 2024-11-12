Ice cream purchases support local nonprofits at Flapdoodles fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) — It’s getting chilly outside… but it’s never too cold for ice cream, especially if it’s for a good cause!

The north Flapdoodles location is donating 25 percent of proceeds from ice cream purchases to St. James Coffee all day on Tuesday during its fall fundraiser.

Just mention “St. James Coffee” when you purchase ice cream to participate in the fundraiser. As co-owner Matt Tierney said, it’s always ice cream season.

“It’s always a good day to hole up, watch a movie and grab some pints and quarts of ice cream,” Tierney said.

St. James Coffee is a volunteer-ran coffee shop rooted in faith. Proceeds from the shop support local non-profits including The Landing and Project Legacy, according to their website.

Purchasing gift cards, ice cream cakes and pies are excluded from the Flapdoodles fundraiser.

Tierney said other local organizations are invited to host fundraisers like this, too. He encouraged interested organizations to reach out to Flapdoodles to set one up.

The north store is located at 3525 22nd Ave NW Rochester, MN.