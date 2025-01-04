Ice Castles return to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For those looking to head outside this weekend, the famous Ice Castles opened at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Friday.

25 million pounds of ice were brought in to cover 1.5 acres. Crews started setting up about a month ago, and it is all still standing despite the recent warm weather and rain.

The crews are putting the finishing touches on the tunnels, caverns, sculptures, and slides.