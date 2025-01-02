“I have nothing left”: Family devastated by Freeborn house fire speaks out

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s been almost 48 hours since the Petersons lost their home and everything inside. A nightmare that replays over and over again for them.

“Everything we owned is in the house. Our life savings is in the house, I have nothing left,” Brandon Peterson said.

The couple first purchased the home two weeks ago, but before they fully moved in, their future was reduced to ash.

“There was nothing left; it was smoky,” Brandon Peterson said.

The pair were waiting for insurance and plumbing to be done and were staying at a hotel. Due to pet restrictions, their nine animals spent the nights alone at home.

“We were there every day in the morning to let them out before the sun even came up, and I was there until after midnight every night,” Brandon Peterson.

Before the sun came up, the home quickly went into smoke. Unfortunately, everything inside, including their pets were gone.

Now friends, neighbors, and even strangers are helping where they can. There’s a GoFundMe that’s already raised thousands of dollars.

“The support has been amazing, but it’s been overwhelming and really hard to go through all this,” Megan Peterson said.

They hope they can eventually recover, but it’s still a mystery on how they’ll do that.

“It was supposed to be a good month, and it turned out to be the hardest of our lives,” Megan Peterson said.