I-90 off-ramp detour at Highway 109 coming next week

(ABC 6 News) — Another day, another construction project gets started in southeast Minnesota.

This time, construction crews are headed back to Interstate 90 as the off-ramp near Highway 109 is set to close next Monday and construction is expected to continue until late September.

Instead, drivers will need to take the Highway 13 Exit (Exit 154) before heading west on CR-46 in order to access Highway 109.

For more information, go to MnDOT’s website.