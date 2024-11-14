I-90 detours in place for 4th Street NW bridge demolition in Austin

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, very soon construction will be all you can see as on Friday, crews will begin demolishing the 4th Street bridge over Interstate 90.

Traffic will be shutdown on I-90 until that work is completed. Until then, detours will be put in place.

When driving east on I-90, you will get off on Oakland Avenue heading into Austin before you can merge back to the interstate off Highway 218.

If you are heading west, simply go up the off-ramp and back down the on-ramp to re-enter I-90.

As a reminder, westbound I-90 ramps at 4th Street NW will close and stay that way until all construction is complete next fall. Eastbound ramps will re-open this December.