I-90 Austin reopens after bridge demolition

(ABC 6 News) – Construction crews have completed demolition work on the Fourth Street NW bridge over Interstate 90 in Austin, reopening the highway Sunday afternoon.

However, exit- and on-ramps at Fourth Street NW are still closed and detoured, says the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

The westbound ramps will remain closed until the Fourth Street bridge construction is completed in fall 2025. The detour for westbound traffic is the 14th Street NW/Highway 218 north exit (Exit 177).

Eastbound I-90 ramps will open later in December once the eastbound I-90 Cedar River bridge reopens. The detour for eastbound traffic is the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue exit (Exit 175) to reach destinations south of I-90, or the 14th Street NW/Highway 218 north exit (Exit 177) for destinations north of I-90.

Traffic has resumed traveling on I-90 now that demolition is completed and cleaned up. Crews were scheduled to be done by Monday morning, but finished earlier and opened the highway again.

MnDOT thanks motorists for their patience with this stage of the three-year $50 million project to replace and repair bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.