Austin I-90, 4th St. NW detour begins Nov. 15th

(ABC 6 News) – Detours in Interstate 90 at 4th Street through Austin Minnesota are planned for November 15 through November 16, 2024. Construction crews will demolish the Fourth Street Northwest bridge and prepare to build a new bridge.

Initially, westbound ramps at Fourth Street Northwest and the bridge crossing will close during the daytime hours on Friday while crews remove traffic signals and then reopen ramps about 7 p.m., Friday for the bridge demolition.

MnDOT has the following detours planned:

Eastbound I-90 traffic will exit at Oakland Avenue/ Highway 105 (Exit 175) on the west side of Austin. Traffic will take Oakland Avenue/Highway 105 east into Austin, continue on Highway 105 south to Mower County Road 28 east to Highway 218 north and return to I-90 on the east side of Austin.

Westbound I-90 traffic will go up and down the off- and on-ramps (Exit 178A) on the north side of the Fourth Street interchange.

Here is a rundown of the construction work at the six sites from 2024-2026:

Oakland Avenue West (Highway 105), replace in 2024. Bridge opened to traffic on Oct. 18.

I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025, detours started in May.

I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025, traffic impacts started May 31.

Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025, detours started in May.

14 th Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026.

Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026. 21st Street Northeast (Highway 218 south), replace in 2026.

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must: