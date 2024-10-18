I-90 Austin bridge, ramps reopen

(ABC 6 News) — Traffic has reopened to motorists at the Highway 105/Oakland Avenue bridge at I-90 in Austin, according to MnDOT on Friday.

The ramps and bridge have been closed at Exit 175 on the west end of Austin while construction crews replaced the bridge. Crews have also completed the reconstruction of portions of the ramps adjacent to the new bridge.

MnDOT says the opening is a key piece to the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.

The next step in the project is the demolition of the 4th Street NW bridge, which is expected to occur in early November. MnDOT says traffic detour routes will be announced later this month.

Here is a rundown of the construction work at the six sites from 2024-2026:

Oakland Avenue West (Highway 105), replace in 2024, detours started in April

I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025, detours started in May

I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025, traffic impacts started May 31

4th Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025, detours started in May

4th Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026

21st Street Northeast (Highway 218 south), replace in 2026

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website.