Hy-Vee in Albert Lea evacuated for gas leak

(ABC 6 News) – The Hy-Vee in Albert Lea was briefly evacuated on Sunday afternoon for a gas leak in the store.

Managers at the Hy-Vee confirmed to ABC 6 News the leak occurred around 2 p.m. when a pop vendor hit a hanging heater.

Albert Lea police and fire departments responded to the scene, evacuating the store before attending to the gas leak. A local plumber and HVAC technician was also on scene for repairs.

Around 2:30 p.m., the fire department confirmed the carbon monoxide had zeroed out and deemed the store safe once again. Customers and employees were then allowed back in the building.